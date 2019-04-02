Interior Minister Sar Kheng to visit South Korea

Interior Minister Sar Kheng will soon visit South Korea to explore the country’s government reform structures in order to deliver effective public services to Cambodian people, ministry spokesman Phat Sophanith said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting yesterday with South Korean Ambassador Oh Nak-young, Mr Sophanith said Mr Kheng plans to visit South Korea to review management of country’s security and mechanisms for combatting crimes.

“He intends to explore security and pubic order work in South Korea,” he said. “He also wants to study the country’s major tasks of fighting terrorism, cross-border crimes, and also traffic management.”

“He also wants to witness the country’s mechanisms for combatting drug crimes, and drug rehabilitation, as well as the governance processes for delivering effective public services to citizens,” Mr Sophnanith added.

Mr Sophanith noted that Mr Kheng said these are major issues that need to be addressed in the Kingdom.

Mr Sophanith said Mr Nak-young was pleased and is looking forward to the visit of Mr Kheng.

Mr Sophanith noted that Mr Nak-young was grateful for the stellar security management during last month’s state visit to Cambodia by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“He [Mr Nak-young] thanked Mr Kheng, who paid high attention to security protection for South Korean delegates last month, both in Phnom Penh and in Siem Reap,” he said.

Cambodia-South Korea bilateral ties have been rapidly promoted since the two countries established diplomatic relations on October 30, 1997.

South Korea has been one of the leading investors in Cambodia with an accumulative foreign direct investment of $4.47 billion from 1996 to 2018.

